70-year-old man dies after alleged stabbing in Geylang, suspected assailant believed to be ex-employee

2 men reportedly seen fighting during Geylang stabbing, knife recovered

A 70-year-old man has died after allegedly being stabbed along Lorong 16 Geylang on Monday (9 March) morning.

The alleged assailant was reportedly his former employee, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Blood stains seen in Geylang alley, man’s shirt covered in blood

Photos of the aftermath were shared on the sgfollowsall Telegram channel, showing multiple police cars and officers at the scene.

An alley off Lorong 16 Geylang was also cordoned off by the police.

Evidence markers were placed at the scene, with a large amount of blood visible on the pavement.

One of the images depicted a man whose clothes were covered in blood, with a police officer guarding him.

Police recover knife believed to be used in Geylang stabbing

Witnesses told Zaobao that the deceased and another man, who are both Chinese, had been fighting along the street, with the ex-employee allegedly brandishing a knife.

His elderly ex-employer was reportedly stabbed multiple times.

Zaobao reporters who arrived at 11.30am saw investigators entering a Buddhist temple.

They later recovered a knife that is believed to have been used in the incident.

Police also interviewed two women who witnessed the altercation.

A 54-year-old cleaner named only as Mr Fu (transliterated from Mandarin) told Zaobao that he was having breakfast in the area and saw the alleged attacker sitting on the roadside while being questioned by police officers.

The man appeared to be sober and had not been drinking prior to the incident.

70-year-old man dies in hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a fight along Lorong 16 Geylang at around 8.15am.

Two men, aged 70 and 48, were sent to the hospital. The 70-year-old was in an unconscious state, while the 48-year-old man was conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that one man was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while the other man was conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

The 70-year-old subsequently passed away in the hospital.

48-year-old man arrested

The 48-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men knew each other, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

