Indonesian Teen Stabs Older Brother Over Instant Noodles, Latter Eventually Passes Away

15-Year-Old Stabs Brother While Fighting Over Instant Noodles

It is not uncommon for siblings to get into arguments.

However, one particular fight between two brothers in Lalan District, South Sumatra took an incredibly dark turn.

On 8 Apr, a 15-year-old Indonesian boy got into an argument with his elder brother that escalated into violence.

In the heat of the moment, he stabbed his older brother in the stomach.

Unfortunately, his brother passed away from the fatal wound.

According to Indonesian news site Kompas, the fatal incident occurred in the early morning of 8 Apr.

The teenager, whom the media refers to as AL, had gone to the shop that morning to buy a pack of instant noodles for his pre-dawn meal.

When AL’s 27-year-old brother, Rivan, found out that his younger sibling had only bought enough for himself, he got angry.

According to The Straits Times (ST), he slapped AL and squeezed his cheeks — in turn, instigating the teenager.

Lalan police chief Hasurungan Hutajulu noted that AL was slicing vegetables with a knife at the time.

In a fit of rage, the teen spontaneously stabbed his brother in the stomach.

Family brings victim to nearby clinic

ST reported that family members promptly took the injured 27-year-old to a nearby clinic.

Unfortunately, he passed away from his injuries shortly after.

According to Kompas, the police have seized the knife used by AL.

Indonesian police charge teenager with murder

Authorities have also arrested the teenager, who is now being investigated at the police station.

Kompas noted that the police have charged AL with murder under Article 338 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP).

As such, he could face a jail term of up to 15 years.

Tribun Sumsel reported that the siblings have the same mother but different fathers.

The two of them were not known to have any problems between them, and AL was described as being quiet.

