Clothing store staff in Taiwan brings items outside establishment so elderly woman in PMA could shop

Staff brings items outside clothing store to help elderly woman in PMA shop

People with disabilities and mobility issues often find themselves unable to enjoy what other people do due to inaccessibility.

Fortunately for one elderly woman using a personal mobility aid (PMA) in Taiwan, a kindhearted store staff took notice of her checking out clothes from outside their establishment and went out of her way to bring her the items she wanted to see.

The heartwarming scene occurred at NET — a popular fashion retailer in Taiwan — and garnered attention online after Taiwanese influencer Yihua posted it to Threads on 18 Nov.

Elderly woman in PMA was unable to access the store

Yihua said she initially thought the elderly woman was simply chatting with the store staff when she spotted them at the door of the apparel store in Kaohsiung.

However, upon moving closer, she found that the staff was bringing clothes to the elderly woman at the door — showing and introducing each piece to the customer.

According to the influencer, the elderly woman wanted to shop at the store, but was unable to enter due to her limited mobility.

Upon seeing the issue, the employee decided to bring her the clothes she wanted to see to the door for her to choose from.

“I was so touched,” wrote Yihua.

Netizens praise kindhearted staff

Many netizens were equally touched by the staff’s gesture following the viral post.

They said that the staff deserves a raise for her thoughtfulness, with one user even saying they would personally contact the brand’s head office to commend the young woman.

Some also came forward sharing that they similarly encountered helpful and patient employees at different NET branches.

Meanwhile, others said the act has convinced them to go on a shopping spree at the apparel store.

Additionally, several users shared that the brand has a history of helping the less fortunate, stating that NET has closed its doors to allow underprivileged families to shop for free.

Featured image adapted from @double__girl on Threads.