‘Halfbike’ Can Be Shipped From Bulgaria, Can Go Up To 40km/h & Support Weight Of 100kg

Cycling is a popular activity in Singapore, judging from the number of cyclists on our roads.

It’s also one of the public activities that you take part in without a mask, so it’s just getting more popular.

One of the drawbacks of cycling for some, though, is the butt pain that can result.

Cyclists with such issues may consider getting a “Halfbike” – i.e. one without a seat.

Source

They can now be shipped to Singapore for up to S$1,300.

Check out this video to see people actually riding them:

Netizen shares photo of Halfbikes in Singapore

On 7 Mar, a netizen shared a photo of his Halfbikes at Marina Bay in the Singapore Folding bike Facebook group.

Source

The photo prompted many questions from curious netizens.

Halfbike shipped from Bulgaria, costs up to $1,300

Among them, of course, was how to order one and how much it would cost.

To that, the OP replied that it has to be shipped in from Bulgaria. That would cost up to $1,300, depending on “rate” – presumably he meant the currency exchange rate.

Source

In an earlier post in Feb, he shared his invoice with the group.

According to the bill, he paid about S$994 (US$739) in total for 1 Halfbike, including S$20 (US$15) for fenders and S$100 (US$75) for shipping.

Source

That price would probably vary according to the prevailing exchange rate, bike model, add-ons (like a bells, lights and fenders) and shipping costs.

Halfbike goes up to 40km/h

In response to another question about how fast a Halfbike can go, the OP replied that it could go up to 40km/h.

It wouldn’t be stable at that speed, though.

Source

The commenter then replied that that’s quite fast.

Website FAQ answers more questions

The Halfbikes can be ordered from the company’s website, which has a Bulgarian contact address.

Source

The website FAQ also addresses some questions people might have about this revolutionary contraption.

For example,

1. How heavy can a Halfbike rider be?

Answer: the maximum weight is 100kg (220 pounds). However, some heavier riders have reported no problems.

Source

2. How heavy is the Halfbike itself?

Both models of the Halfbike weigh over 9kg, but not more than 9.5kg.

Source

3. How does one ride a Halfbike?

Answer: The 2 rear wheels are used for steering, so riders need to use their whole body to turn the bike.

As there’s no seat, riders are standing up and making a motion similar to running – an experience totally different from riding a normal bike.

Source

Since your whole body is involved in controlling the bike, riding it will also improve your balance and reflexes.

Source

It’s a skill that has to be learnt, so if you’re game for picking up something new and having a whole-body workout, you can give it a try!

4. Is the Halfbike foldable?

The Halfbike can be folded down in seconds, due to its collapseable handlebar.

Source

It also fits nicely in the boot of a car.

Source

Thus, there shouldn’t be any problem folding it up to take the MRT or bus either.

Similar bikes can be found for cheaper on Lazada

If you think it costs too much to import the Halfbike from Bulgaria, perhaps you may want to consider a cheaper option.

A search for “Halfbike” on Lazada Singapore reveals a range of similar bikes under the “Bowqi” brand. They’re all imported from China.

Source

The cheapest costs $275.80, not including shipping, while the most expensive is almost $500.

Source

However, we can’t vouch for the quality or safety of these bikes.

A new hobby for the sporty-minded

Even if you don’t experience butt pain when riding a normal bike, the Halfbike may interest you if you’re looking for a different way to get around now that PMDs are more or less banned.

That also goes if you’re simply looking for a new challenge and hobby, and don’t mind paying for it.

If you’re interested, watch this video to find out more about riding a Halfbike.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.