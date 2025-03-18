‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty’: French politician demands return of iconic landmark, says US no longer deserved it

French politician demands return of Statue of Liberty as ‘US no longer deserves it’

A French politician has sparked controversy by calling for the return of the Statue of Liberty, arguing that the United States (US) no longer upholds the values it symbolises.

The unexpected demand, made by French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Raphaël Glucksmann, drew a sharp rebuke from the White House on Monday (17 March), Politico reported.

French politician claims US has abandoned Statue’s ideals

Speaking at a party convention on Sunday (16 March), Mr Glucksmann suggested that the US should return the monument to France, claiming that it no longer represents the ideals of liberty and democracy.

He accused the US of aligning with tyrants and silencing scientists in their pursuit of academic freedom. This follows the recent budget cut

“We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it,” he said on 16 March. “So it will be just fine here at home.”

The Statue of Liberty was gifted to the US by France in 1886 as a symbol of friendship and shared democratic ideals. Its framework was designed by Gustave Eiffel, the engineer behind the Eiffel Tower.

For decades, the statue was the first sight that greeted immigrants arriving by sea, embodying hope and freedom.

White House fires back

The US wasted no time in issuing a scathing response.

“Absolutely not,” said the White House press secretary on 17 March. “My advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now.”

“They should be grateful,” she added, echoing recent sentiments from the US President and Vice-President that American aid should be acknowledged more.

In late February, the pair teamed up against Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to question whether he had shown enough gratitude for American support.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance asked Zelenskyy during the infamous meeting.

