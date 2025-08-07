Man in Thailand attempts to steal necklace from auntie, fails & apologises

Man attempts to steal necklace from Thai auntie, fails & asks for money instead

In a bizarre incident caught on camera in Thailand, a man attempted to rob an unsuspecting auntie of her necklace, only to fumble the snatch, apologise profusely, and then ask her for money.

To the disbelief of viewers, she gave it to him.

The strange turn of events was captured on CCTV footage dated 2 Aug at 4.44pm, and later posted on Facebook by เจ๊ม้อย v+ on 4 Aug.

The clip has since gone viral, racking up more than 135,000 views and over 4,300 likes.

Attempted robbery ends in apology

The video begins with a man in a motorcycle helmet sneaking up behind an older woman and reaching for her necklace.

However, the attempted theft fails, and his hand pulls back empty.

Startled, the auntie spins around and starts swatting at him in fear.

In an unexpected twist, the man immediately puts his hands together in a wai (a traditional Thai gesture of respect) and begins apologising.

The sudden change in temperament stuns the auntie, who could only utter a “huh”.

The would-be thief then backs away while continuing to apologise to her. Still a bit shocked, the auntie told him to leave.

Ends up begging for money instead

Rather than fleeing, the man takes another chance — this time, to ask for help.

“Could you help me a bit?” he asks the auntie. After a slight pause, the auntie agrees to help him out, offering him ฿100 (S$4) to leave.

As he moves closer, she warns him to stay back in case a dog bites him.

The clip ends with the man accepting the money from the very woman he had tried to rob just moments earlier.

The clip has since amused netizens online, for both the politeness of the thief and the generosity of the auntie.

Many, however, have encouraged her to report the incident to the police.

