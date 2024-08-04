Man seen allegedly stealing delivery packages from JB condo reportedly used both S’pore & M’sia ICs

Man & woman caught in CCTV footage allegedly stealing delivery packages from JB condo

A man was caught on video allegedly stealing delivery packages from a condominium in Johor Bahru (JB) together with a woman.

He was said to have struck at other condos too and had checked in using both Singapore and Malaysia identity cards (ICs).

Couple seen allegedly stealing packages at JB condo

CCTV footage of the alleged thefts was posted on social media platform XiaoHongShu.

The first video, with a timestamp of 8.26pm on 25 July, showed the couple entering a mailroom. The man casually took a parcel from a ledge without hesitation.

He took then took another one while his female counterpart looked around.

They then left, with the woman apparently not taking anything.

The second video, taken the next day at 6.54pm, showed the same couple again paying the mailroom a visit.

This time, the man immediately picked up a small parcel placed inside a pink plastic basket on the floor while the woman appeared to check the slot of a letterbox.

While she rummaged in her handbag, the man rummaged in the basket, then picked up a larger package and gave it a shake, as if to check what’s inside.

Satisfied, he walked off. The woman didn’t leave empty-handed this time, picking up a black package from the floor before leaving.

JB condo resident accuses man of stealing packages

The person who posted the videos appealed to netizens to help identify the couple.

She said residents in her condo have had their delivery packages taken by them.

She also claimed that the man, who sports a tattoo on his arm, “had a habit of booking units on AirBnb to steal delivery packages”.

He frequently used fake names and both Singapore and Malaysia ICs, she added.

JB condo resident said her package vanished

The woman, named only as Ms Shen (transliterated from Mandarin), told 8world News that she lived in the Austin Suites condo in JB.

She had ordered baby products that were supposed to be delivered on 25 July and the delivery rider had sent her photos of the package being delivered to her mailroom.

But when he went to collect it that night, she found that it had vanished.

She waited three or four days, thinking that someone had taken the wrong package and would return it.

However, when her purchase was still missing, she notified the condo management who sent the CCTV footage after a two-day investigation.

Man allegedly made bookings with both S’pore & M’sian IC

Ms Shen later found out that the couple had booked a unit in the condo for a month via AirBnb.

But AirBnb told her that they had checked out on 28 July after staying for less than half a month.

When AirBnb showed the man’s booking details to her, it showed that he held a Singapore IC.

She claimed, however, that other residents who also had their packages taken had also made reports and received information that he held a Malaysian IC.

Ms Shen also added that the couple had allegedly stolen packages from other condos and there was CCTV footage and photos as evidence.

Featured image adapted from 苹果半颗糖 on XiaoHongShu and XiaoHongShu.