Irishman arrested for allegedly stealing S$660 worth of perfumes from shop in Changi Airport

Irishman arrested for allegedly stealing perfumes at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on 2 occasions

A 43-year-old Irishman has been arrested for allegedly stealing close to S$660 worth of perfumes from a shop in Changi Airport’s transit area.

He had allegedly taken the items on two separate occasions, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Monday (7 July).

Caught on CCTV allegedly stealing 2 perfumes from Changi Airport shop

On 8 June, the Irishman visited the Shilla Cosmetics & Perfumes outlet in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

There, he allegedly took two bottles of perfume worth S$491.70 from a display shelf, then left without paying.

The store’s staff discovered the perfumes missing during stocktaking. SPF was alerted at about 10.05am on 9 June.

Airport Police Division officers identified the man from CCTV cameras, but he had already left Singapore by then.

Man returned to Changi Airport days later, allegedly stole again

On 13 June, the authorities had another chance to nab the Irishman when he returned to Changi Airport on transit.

He was duly arrested, and another alleged theft was uncovered.

It turned out that just before his arrest, the man had allegedly taken one more perfume worth S$167 from another outlet of the same shop in Terminal 1.

Found in his possession were two of the three perfumes he had allegedly stolen.

Man to be charged on 8 July

On Tuesday (8 July), the man will be charged in court with theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years’ jail and/or a fine.

SPF said it takes a “serious view” of shop theft cases; thus, offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law, it noted, adding:

The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter cases of shop theft.

Numerous previous cases of stealing at Changi Airport

There have been numerous cases of shop theft reported at Changi Airport, with more than one previous incident involving Shilla Cosmetics & Perfumes.

On 23 March 2023, an Australian woman allegedly stole a bottle of perfume worth S$248 from an outlet of the same shop in Terminal 1. She was arrested more than two years later when she returned to Singapore in March this year.

In May 2024, a British woman went on a stealing spree in Terminal 4, including swiping an eye cream worth S$158 from the Shilla Cosmetics & Perfumes outlet.

In May this year, a British man was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a bottle of perfume from Shilla Perfume and Cosmetics, as part of a theft spree involving more than S$2,900 worth of items.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.