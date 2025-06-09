2 women arrested for allegedly stealing items worth S$635 at Changi Airport T2 & T3

Women arrested for allegedly stealing items from different shops at Changi Airport

Two female Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly stealing three items worth S$635 in total at Changi Airport.

In a news release on Monday (9 June), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they allegedly took them from different shops in Terminals 2 and 3.

The police were alerted to a case of suspected theft at about 2.25pm on 2 June, SPF said.

A purse was suspected to have been stolen from an outlet of luxury brand Furla in the Terminal 3 Departure Transit area.

Within one hour, officers from the Airport Police Division made use of CCTV cameras to identify and locate two women allegedly involved in the theft.

The women, Indian nationals aged 29 and 30, were in transit in Singapore.

They were detained before they could leave the country.

Items worth S$635 found on the women

After a search, the purse was found on one of the women.

A further search revealed a new black haversack and a new bottle of perfume in the second woman’s luggage.

All three items recovered from them had a total value of S$635.

They were allegedly taken from different shops in the airport by the women, who left without paying, according to preliminary investigations.

Women to be charged in court

The women will be charged in court on Tuesday (10 June) with theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

Those convicted of the offence face up to seven years’ jail and/or and fine.

SPF takes “a serious view” of shop theft, warning that offenders will be dealt with “firmly in accordance with the law”.

It will “continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter cases of shop theft”, it added.

