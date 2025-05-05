British man arrested for allegedly stealing S$2,900 worth of items from shops in Changi Airport

British man detained for alleged stealing at Changi Airport, will be charged in court

A 32-year-old British man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than S$2,900 worth of items from shops in Changi Airport’s transit area.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to him on 15 April, it said in a Facebook post on Monday (5 May).

CCTV footage shows British man allegedly stealing at Changi Airport

On that day, a retail supervisor at Shilla Perfume and Cosmetics was taking stock of the shop’s inventory, according to preliminary investigations.

The supervisor then noticed that a bottle of perfume was missing from a shelf.

CCTV footage showed the British man entering the shop and allegedly taking a bottle of perfume.

He then allegedly left without paying.

British man believed to be involved in a series of Changi Airport stealing cases

Officers from the Airport Police Division conducted follow-up investigations with the aid of CCTV footage.

They eventually established the identity of the man and arrested him.

He is believed to be involved in a series of shop theft cases; photos of the items he allegedly stole depicted a variety of perfumes.

There was also a pink wallet and matching cosmetics pouch.

A bottle of wine was also allegedly stolen.

Additionally, a variety of chocolates were found.

Finally, a “I (heart) Singapore” souvenir magnet.

The total amount of items allegedly stolen came up to more than S$2,900.

Man to be charged on 7 May

On Wednesday (7 May), the man will be charged in court with theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years’ jail and/or a fine.

This is at least the sixth reported theft in Changi Airport this year.

On 23 March, an Indian national was arrested over a series of shop thefts in Changi Airport’s transit area.

The items he allegedly stole amounted to more than S$1,670.

He was charged in court on 7 April.

