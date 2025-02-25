‘Real life GTA’: Man in M’sia steals police patrol car outside hospital, officer files report

‘GTA Klang’: Man steals police patrol car near Klang hospital, drives off

In a brazen act, a man in Malaysia allegedly stole a police patrol car that had been parked outside a hospital in the early hours of the morning.

According to Malaysian news outlet Guang Ming Daily, around 2.40am on Friday (21 Feb), the suspect spotted a Honda City patrol car parked by the roadside near Raja Muda Musa Hospital in Klang, Selangor and seized the opportunity to drive off with it.

After discovering the patrol car was missing, two officers from the Klang South District Police Headquarters filed a report with their control centre.

An investigation is now underway, with authorities actively working to locate the suspect and recover the stolen vehicle.

‘We got GTA Klang before GTA 6,’: netizens joke

Despite the suspect’s daring move, many netizens weren’t entirely surprised, given the area’s reputation.

Some implied that criminal activities are commonplace in Klang, with one user remarking that the car theft was probably one of the least serious crimes in the city.

Another netizen humorously noted how the news felt almost ordinary, like a routine announcement.

Among the playful comments, one user joked about the hilarity of a police officer having to file a report about a stolen police car.

Additionally, some users drew comparisons to the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA), with one quipping that it’s like “real life GTA”, while another said: “We got GTA Klang before GTA 6.”

Also read: ‘Polite’ car’s owner told to remove decals, given stern warning by police



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Key Auto, for illustrative purposes only.