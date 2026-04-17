Stephanie Tan urges MOE to tackle bullying at learning centres, suggests implementation of CCTV in classrooms

MOE releases “stricter framework” against bullying in school, PSP’s Stephanie Tan urges for more regulation

Singapore’s Ministry of Education (MOE) released a Comprehensive Action Review against Bullying to strengthen efforts to address hurtful behaviours and bullying in schools.

The statement released on Thursday (16 April) included recommendations for students, schools, and parents on how to address these issues, following engagement with about 2,000 individuals from the demographic.

Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s Stephanie Tan has since raised further concerns following the statement, stating that the authorities should also expand on how bullying cases at tuition and learning centres are handled.

MOE provide recommendations to address bullying

In its press release, MOE stated that among the over 2,000 people who were engaged, the majority agreed that multiple parties are needed to address bullying holistically.

It would involve “collective action” from schools, families, and the wider community.

Following the review and feedback, MOE had come up with nine recommendations in four key areas to address bullying and bad behaviours.

These range from strengthening school culture to enhancing partnerships between schools, parents, and the wider community.

“These measures, progressively implemented from 2026, embody a society-wide approach that recognises addressing bullying requires shared responsibility and collective commitment,” MOE said in the release.

Stephanie Tan suggests CCTVs to facilitate prompt investigations

Previously, Ms Stephanie Tan highlighted several issues regarding the way MOE tackled bullying complaints across schools.

“One of the main problems was the lack of a transparent and consistent process,” she said.

“I had also highlighted the importance of prompt investigations.”

Following the education ministry’s recent announcement, Ms Tan concurred that the new framework will “directly address” her concerns.

However, she added that including CCTVs in classrooms and around schools can further help with bullying investigations.

“[This is] so that objective and clear evidence can be retrieved quickly to speed up investigations,” Ms Tan explained.

Urges for regulations to expand to tuition and learning centres

Adding on, she hopes that the authorities will consider regulating how bullying cases in tuition and learning centres are handled.

“Parents and victims of bullying at these centres face similar issues and difficulties.”

Also Read: Jamus Lim calls MOE’s cut to teaching aides ‘puzzling’, says WP has pushed for smaller classes since 2006

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Featured image adapted from Sassymamasg and Ya Lah But Podcast on Youtube.