Stephen Chow Successfully ‘Auditions’ For Mayday, They Form New Band Called ‘Juneday’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Stephen Chow & Mayday Form New ‘Limited-Time’ Band Called ‘Juneday’

What happens when a film director and a popular music band cross paths?

Well, if you have ever wondered what kind of magic a combination like that will create, you might not have to wait any longer.

Famed Hong Kong director and actor Stephen Chow has apparently become the new member of the iconic Taiwanese band Mayday. In a hilarious turn of events, the two entities have collided to form a new group — creatively named ‘Juneday’.

In a series of baffling Instagram exchanges, Chow and Mayday’s frontman Ashin seemingly confirmed this collaboration on Sunday (23 Apr).

Stephen Chow apparently auditioned to play the flute for Mayday

This decision was not without its due consideration, it seems. On Wednesday (19 Apr), Ashin took to his Instagram to ask followers what they would do if they were in his shoes.

Apparently, Chow tried to audition for a spot in Mayday by playing the flute. Ashin, torn about the situation, asked his followers what they would do if their lifelong idol tried to join their band.

The same day, Chow posted the same photo saying four out of five members praised his flute playing. Mayday’s drummer Guan You was not present in the photos.

“The four of them had nothing but praises, and even gave me some pineapple tarts as a reward. They then politely asked me to go home and wait for their phone call,” Chow wrote.

The new ‘Flute King of Guangzhou’

The good news came a few days later. On 23 Apr, Ashin confirmed the addition, saying Chow is their new official flautist.

Hailing Chow as the new “flute king of Guangzhou”, Mayday’s frontman asked followers what songs they would like to hear from the new line-up.

On the other hand, Chow revealed that the decision to form a new limited-time band called ‘Juneday’ came after “rounds of discussion”.

The director-actor said the new band would last “no less than 24 hours”. He also revealed that a single is also on the way.

However, it has not been confirmed whether Juneday’s debut will actually happen in June.

As puzzling as this situation is, we genuinely hope that something magical can stem from these two creative geniuses.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Stephen Chow on Instagram.