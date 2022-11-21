Sting To Perform In S’pore On 22 Mar 2023, General Ticket Sales Available From 25 Nov

Sting Is Coming To The Star Theatre Singapore On 22 Mar 2023

In case your wallet isn’t already crying enough from booking tickets for upcoming concerts in 2023, here’s one more to add to your list.

English musician Sting is headed to Singapore, and will be performing in The Star Theatre on 22 Mar 2023.

Pre-sale of tickets will begin on 22 Nov, from 2pm to 11.59pm. Meanwhile, general public sales will start on 25 Nov, 2pm onwards.

Sting arrives at Singapore on 22 Mar 2023

Live Nation Singapore has shared via Facebook that the former frontman of popular rock band The Police is gracing our shores in 2023.

As part of his world tour My Songs, he will be performing in The Star Theatre on 22 Mar.

A 17-time Grammy award winner, fans can expect renditions of classic hits such as ‘Roxanne’ and ‘Every Breath You Take’.

As he features his most beloved songs, concert-goers are in for the experience of a lifetime.

General sale of tickets starts from 25 Nov

Tickets are priced at S$128, S$168, S$228, S$288, S$348 and S$398. The S$128 seats will have a restricted view.

For members of Sting’s fan club, presale of tickets will be available from 2pm to 11.59pm on 22 Nov from his official website.

PayPal will also be hosting a presale for their users, starting from 2pm on 23 Nov to 11.59pm, 24 Nov. More information regarding the presale is available here.

As for those under Live Nation, an exclusive presale of tickets will take place on 24 Nov, 2pm to 11.59pm. Registration for a membership via their website is free as well.

The general sale of tickets will open from 2pm on 25 Nov onwards. Those interested can book them via Ticketmaster, all SingPost outlets, or call their hotline at +65 3158 8588.

A closer look at the seating map is also available below:

Here is a summary of the concert details:

Sting Live In Concert 2023 – Singapore

Date: 22 Mar 2023

Time: 8pm

Venue: The Star Theatre

Ticket Prices: S$128, S$168, S$228, S$288, S$348, S$398 (prices not inclusive of booking fee)

As one of the world’s most prolific singers and songwriters, it’s a true privilege to welcome Sting to our shores for the third time, after he previously performed here in 2012 and 2017.

Tickets are sure to be snapped up fast, so don’t hesitate any further. Tag your friends in the comments below to let them know that Sting’s rocking up to Singapore once more.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rolling Stone.