Stinky tofu vendors install chimneys after complaints of ‘foul smell’ at Yishun night market

Stinky tofu stalls at Yishun night market spark complaints, vendors install chimneys to curb smell

Members of the public have raised complaints about a “foul smell” drifting near Yishun MRT station, allegedly caused by two stinky tofu stalls at a nearby night market.

One of the stall employees shared that a chimney has since been installed to help minimise the odour.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a member of the public recently reported that the stench from frying stinky tofu at the night market was overpowering and hard to tolerate.

When a reporter visited the site, a faint odour was noticeable upon exiting Yishun MRT station.

The smell became more pronounced when there was a breeze.

Observations showed that the night market houses two stinky tofu stalls, each located at opposite corners and separated by about 20 to 30 other stalls.

Nearby residents and patrons acknowledged the distinctive smell.

While some found it pungent, they were generally accepting, with no formal complaints made to the reporter.

Most residents are unfazed by the smell

Mr Huang, a 40-year-old soldier, said he doesn’t eat stinky tofu and dislikes its smell, but isn’t particularly bothered by it.

“Stinky tofu just smells like that. After all, they’re just trying to earn a living,” he said.

Another man, also surnamed Huang, 82, said that while the smell is indeed pungent, some people enjoy it, and he doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the stalls selling it.

When the reporter visited one of the stalls, Man Kou Xiang Stinky Tofu, an employee, Ms Ouyang, confirmed that there had been complaints about the unpleasant smell.

However, the stall has since implemented measures to reduce the odour.

Stalls install chimneys to manage odour

Ms Ouyang said her boss had installed a chimney several metres long to vent the smoke and odour directly outside the night market.

The stall’s frying area is semi-enclosed and equipped with an exhaust system to contain and channel fumes away.

“We know the smell of stinky tofu can be strong, so the boss specially installed a large chimney to minimise its impact on other stalls and customers,” she said.

Ms Zhuang, a 24-year-old student and customer at Man Kou Xiang, joked that stinky tofu is like durians: some people love it, others hate it.

Still, she felt that having more variety of stalls adds vibrancy to the night market.

The other stinky tofu stall also installed a similar exhaust system, with its chimney extending onto a grassy patch outside the stall.

An employee said the boss was not around and declined to comment further.

Smell more noticeable on outskirts of night market

As both stinky tofu stalls are equipped with chimneys, the smell around them is not particularly strong.

However, the odour tends to be more noticeable along the outskirts of the night market.

According to the reporter, the night market began operations on 28 June and concluded on 13 July, after which it relocated to a different venue.

Mr Harry (name transliterated), 30, who runs a dessert stall next to Man Kou Xiang, said the smell used to be overwhelming, especially when the tofu was being fried.

He recalled that the strong odour would spread and make people wonder if the food had gone bad.

However, since the installation of an exhaust system a few months ago, the situation has improved significantly.

“Everyone’s just trying to make a living. They’re making the effort, and we appreciate that,” he said.

Other neighbouring stall owners also expressed understanding, urging tolerance and recognising the challenges of operating a business.

Also read: Smelly Durians Mistaken As Gas Leak In Australia, Hazmat Team Deployed For Investigation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Man Kou Xiang Stinky Tofu on Facebook.