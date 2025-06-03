Disney launches S’pore-themed Stitch merch with Singlish, durians & Gardens by the Bay

Stitch ‘lands’ in Singapore with adorable Disney merchandise

What would Stitch do if he crash-landed in Singapore instead of Hawaii?

To celebrate the release of the live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie, Disney and Goldwood have launched a line of super cute merchandise that gives us a glimpse into everyone’s favourite fuzzy blue alien’s antics on the little red dot.

From nua-ing on a coffeeshop table to chilling at one of the country’s top tourist spots, let’s just say he fits right in.

T-shirts with familiar Singlish terms

Most of us know the struggle of hunting for a vacant table at the hawker centre during peak lunch hour.

If that sounds familiar, you’ll relate to the red “CHOPE!” tee, featuring Stitch flopped across a table like he’s guarding it with his life — and also like he’s two seconds away from succumbing to his food coma. It’s a whole mood.

On the flip side (literally), the white “TOMBALEK” shirt captures a very different vibe: Stitch mid-somersault, his chubby little legs flung skyward while Lilo’s rag doll Scrump lounges casually on top.

By the way, “tombalek” is a Singlish-ified spin on the Malay word “terbalik”, which means “upside down”. It’s one of those words that’s been lovingly butchered but lives rent-free in our daily vocabulary.

If you prefer something a bit more subtle, the black tee with Stitch munching on durian might be more your style.

Printed with the Hokkien phrase “bao jiak”, which means “guaranteed delicious”, the shirt is a cheeky nod to the confidence of durian lovers everywhere.

More Singapore-themed Stitch goodies to collect

The collection includes more than just T-shirts.

One standout is the pastel tote bag featuring Stitch lounging on the grass with Gardens by the Bay’s iconic Supertrees in the background.

It’s a casual, effortlessly cute tote that carries your essentials — and shows off your love for Stitch — all in one go.

Other merch in the collection shows Stitch mid-surf, riding the waves against the Marina Bay skyline, complete with the Merlion, Singapore Flyer, and all the landmarks you’d expect.

You can find the full collection at the Children’s Festival featuring Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ at Gardens by the Bay, as well as Goldwood’s Bugis+ pop-up and The Wonder Store at Jewel Changi Airport.

Items are only available while stocks last, so chope yours before they’re gone.

