Taiwan Woman Drinks Sweetened Beverages Instead Of Water, Doctors Find 300 Stones In Her Kidney

20-Year-Old Girl In Taiwan Often Hydrates Herself With Sweetened Beverages Instead Of Water

For many Asian parents, drinking more water appears to be the solution to almost every ailment. Even though that seems to be an overly exaggerated claim, there are still reasons why plain ‘ol water is better for hydration compared to sugared beverages.

A young lady from Taiwan who hydrated herself with sweetened drinks instead of water found this out the hard way.

Doctors reportedly found 300 stones in one of her kidneys after she visited the hospital for fever and waist pain.

Doctors find stones in Taiwan woman’s kidney measuring up to 2cm

According to Taiwanese news site ETtoday, the 20-year-old woman had a habit of hydrating herself with hand-shaken beverages instead of plain water.

Hand-shaken beverages, also known as ‘手摇饮料’, refer to drinks that are mixed through shaking or stirring. These include bubble tea, fruit juice, and even alcoholic beverages.

One day, the lady sought urgent medical attention after having a fever and pain in her right waist.

At the hospital, doctors found that the patient’s right kidney was extremely swollen and was filled with stones.

Doctors subsequently performed surgery and extracted about 300 stones from her kidney, each ranging from 0.5cm to 2cm.

Thankfully, the patient’s condition was stable after the procedure and she was discharged a few days later.

Stone formation could be due to insufficient water intake & dietary factors

Speaking to ETtoday, a urologist from Chi Mei Hospital said that kidney stones are the result of several factors:

Insufficient water intake

Dietary factors

Genetic factors

Abnormal metabolism

Chronic diseases

Abnormal urine pH levels

Kidney anatomy

In the case of the 20-year-old, it seems the first two factors were the most relevant.

Elaborating on these risk factors, the urologist said that proper water intake is vital for diluting minerals in one’s urine.

These minerals can become concentrated if the person is dehydrated increasing the likelihood of stone formation.

As for dietary factors, the doctor said that a diet rich in protein, oxalic acid, and especially calcium increases the chance of stone formation.

The doctor also pointed out that men are three times more likely to develop stones in their bodies as compared to their females.

He cited a study, which found that 14.5% of men in Taiwan developed stones in their lifetime as compared to 4.3% of women.

Also read: 14-Year-Old Girl Complains Of Abdominal Pains; Doctor Allegedly Finds Undigested BBT Pearls In Her Stomach

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.