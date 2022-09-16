Strangers With Down’s Syndrome Smile & Greet Each Other Like They’re Old Friends Reuniting

Strangers With Down’s Syndrome Greet Each Other As If They’re Long-Lost Friends

For some of us, saying hello to or even smiling at a complete stranger can be daunting. But two young men with Down’s Syndrome in Malaysia proved how wonderful the outcome of such gestures can be, as they greeted each other warmly like old friends reuniting after a long time.

The wholesome exchange was recorded and uploaded on TikTok, where it went viral, receiving over 1.8 million views at the time of writing.

Strangers with Down’s Syndrome smile widely after seeing each other

A TikTok user posted the video capturing the interaction, which took place at an eatery in Malaysia.

In the 47-second clip, the OP appears to be sitting at a table with her family members, one of whom has Down’s Syndrome, getting ready to dig into their food which had already been served.

Another family then arrives, also with a member who has Down’s Syndrome. As if noticing each other instinctively, both men can’t help but break into wide grins.

As he approaches the table, the man in the red, yellow and black shirt raises his hand in a salute, which his counterpart in white reciprocates.

Without hesitation, the latter proceeds to get up from his seat to walk up to his newfound friend and shake his hand enthusiastically.

Their cheerful exchange evidently and instantly lifts the atmosphere at the restaurant, putting smiles on everyone’s faces.

After the interaction, the man in the red and yellow shirt waves eagerly at the camera before heading to his table.

Before the video ends, the man in white walks over to his table this time to embrace him again, as both families bid their farewells.

Beautiful interaction melts viewers’ hearts

Many netizens didn’t hesitate to comment on how cute the duo were.

Perhaps bouncing off their positive energy, one thoughtful viewer hoped that both of them would always stay healthy.

The OP thanked the netizens for their kind comments, saying that she did not expect the video to go viral.

She also shared her hopes that the video would delight others and uplift their spirits.

Glad to see people being kind to one another

The duo matched each other’s vibe perfectly, and we hope that they will be able to meet again and perhaps even form a close friendship.

The endearing interaction demonstrated how we could all afford to be kinder to one another in today’s fast-paced society.

So, the next time you feel cheerful, don’t hesitate to smile at a stranger, because you could actually make someone’s day.

