Stray truck wheel lands on car in Thailand, driver conveyed to hospital in critical condition

International Latest News

Police are currently searching for where the wheel originated from.

By - 29 Aug 2025, 4:12 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Stray truck wheel crushes car in Thailand, injures driver

A man in Thailand has been grievously wounded after a stray truck wheel struck the roof of the car he was drving.

Images of the incident, which occurred on a road in Pathum Thani province on Thursday (28 Aug), showed the roof completely caved in.

stray truck wheel car accident

Source: Khaosod

The vehicle’s driver was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Matichon, police are currently using security cameras to trace the origins of the stray wheel.

Wheel crushes SUV

Local police discovered a damaged Chevrolet SUV with Bangkok plates at the accident site.

A dual wheel was embedded inside the backseat of the vehicle on the driver’s side.

The impact from the wheel had completely demolished the car’s roof — however, the sides of the vehicle remained relatively undamaged.

stray truck wheel car interior

Source: Khaosod

Police identified the SUV driver as a 45-year-old male nurse working at Thammasat University Hospital.

Paramedics gave the injured man CPR and was able to successfully resuscitate him.

stray truck wheel car cpr

Source: 3PlusNews on Facebook

He was then conveyed to Krungthai Northern Hospital in critical condition.

According to Channel 3 News, he will undergo surgery for a neck injury.

Police investigating accident

Local police are currently searching for the truck the wheel originated from.

They are looking at footage from nearby the accident site to identify any trucks with a missing wheel.

In a similar incident, a 56-year-old woman in Malaysia died when one of the wheels on the vehicle she was in came loose. Her son, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby van.

Also read: Woman in M’sia dies after wheel suddenly flew off car & caused collision with van

Woman in M’sia dies after wheel suddenly flew off car & caused collision with van

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.

Article written by:

Buranond Kijwatanachai
Buranond Kijwatanachai
  • More From Author