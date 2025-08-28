Top Taiwanese university slammed for ‘prison-like’ dorms with mould, rust & pests

Student dormitory in Taiwan slammed for looking like ‘prison’

A mother in Taiwan was excited to send her child to National Chengchi University (NCCU) in Taipei, one of the country’s top schools.

But when she helped her daughter move in, she was shocked to find the dormitory filled with pests, mouldy walls, and rusted furniture.

Posting on Threads on 24 Aug, she questioned how a leading university could provide such conditions when students were paying over NT$9,000 (S$380) per semester in dorm fees.

While she expected an older building to show some wear and tear, the crumbling facilities went far beyond what she imagined.

As a result, the family had to spend two days cleaning the room just to make it liveable.

Other students share about prison-like dormitory

Other posts quickly went viral, with former students also joining the discussion.

One alumna recalled sanding down her own rusty desk drawers, quipping that NCCU might as well be called “National Political Prisoner University”.

The mother clarified that she is not asking for the newest or most luxurious dorms.

However, she believes the school should at least maintain them so walls are free of mould, which she said could be harmful to students’ health.

University vows to conduct inspections & repairs

According to ETtoday, the university has since responded to the complaints, explaining that ongoing construction for the Taipei Metro Circular Line’s NCCU Station led to the demolition of several dormitories.

This significantly reduced available housing, making it difficult to vacate existing dorms for large-scale renovations.

The university added that it would prioritise inspections and carry out repairs where needed, including repainting walls and refurbishing metal cabinets, to ensure student accommodations meet basic living standards.

Also read: Man in China shocked to discover walls in his S$1.9M condo filled with styrofoam

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @amychen0628 on Threads and @myy_1020 on Threads.