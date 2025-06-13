Student in Thailand experiences kidney failure after doing 200 squats as punishment

Student suffers kidney failure following alleged 200-squat punishment

A student in Thailand suffered leg pain and kidney failure after being allegedly forced to do 200 continuous squats by a teacher as punishment.

His urine reportedly turned dark, similar in colour to that of Coca-Cola.

Punished for submitting his homework late

According to a Facebook post on Thursaday (12 June), the student was punished for submitting his homework late.

The punishment reportedly left the student with leg pain for three to four days. Eventually, the pain became severe, and he began urinating a cola-colored liquid.

After being taken to the hospital, a doctor diagnosed the student with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which muscle tissue breaks down after extreme exertion or trauma.

When muscle cells die, they release toxins into the bloodstream, which can lead to acute kidney failure. Dark, coke-colored urine was reportedly one key symptom of the disease. If not treated promptly, the condition can be fatal.

In this case, the damage to the kidneys was fortunately not too severe. The student is currently under medical care, but doctors are still monitoring the situation closely to determine whether dialysis will be needed.

Thai news outlet Daily News reports that the teacher has been suspended while investigations are ongoing.

Netizens slammed teacher’s harsh punishment

Netizens condemned the teacher’s actions as the post went viral on social media.

“Teachers should have better ways to warn or punish students. Remember that you are their teachers,” said one netizen.

Some mentioned that it was not the first instance of such punishment for students, saying it was overly harsh and unacceptable.

One netizen even remarked that the teacher should never be allowed to teach again.

