Student in Thailand repeatedly slashed with cutter after pulling down classmate’s trousers in prank

Student requires 50 stitches after being slashed with cutter following prank of pulling classmate’s trousers

A prank turned violent at a school in Chachoengsao Province, Thailand, on Wednesday (19 Nov) when a student was slashed with a cutter by a classmate.

The incident occurred after the victim pulled down the perpetrator’s trousers as part of a playful prank.

Prank escalates to violence

According to Thai news outlet Bright TV, the victim, a Grade 11 student, had meant the act as harmless mischief.

However, the classmate he pranked flew into a rage and retaliated by attacking him with a cutter, slashing him multiple times and causing significant injuries.

Emergency services arrived shortly after the incident.

The student was rushed to the hospital, where doctors treated deep wounds requiring more than 50 stitches.

Victim did not expect his friend would turn violent

Speaking to local media, the victim said he never imagined that a prank among classmates would lead to such a violent outcome.

He explained that the act was intended as a joke and that he did not expect his friend to react so aggressively.

The assailant, meanwhile, said that he lashed out because he felt humiliated, insisting he did not anticipate that the injuries would be so serious.

Police and child protection officers investigating

Police have since intervened, with officers interviewing the victim’s family.

They are working closely with the school, teachers, and the students’ families to investigate the incident further.

Child protection specialists and social workers have also been brought in to ensure a proper understanding of the case, as both parties involved are juveniles.

