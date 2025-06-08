Student in China randomly slashes people in university canteen after his thesis was rejected

China student detained for slashing people at university canteen after thesis rejection

A violent incident unfolded at Wuhan University in Hubei, China, on Wednesday (4 June) afternoon, when a senior-year student started slashing people at a university canteen after his thesis was rejected, reports Malaysian news media China Press.

He reportedly entered the university cafeteria armed with a kitchen knife and began attacking people at random.

At least three people were injured in the attack, and the suspect is said to have attempted to slit his own throat before being subdued and taken away.

Following the incident, topics such as “Wuhan University” and “Wuhan University cafeteria indiscriminate stabbing” began trending on Weibo, sparking widespread discussion.

As of now, neither the police nor the university has issued an official statement.

Victims slashed as cafeteria descends into chaos

Eyewitnesses said the suspect burst into the cafeteria with a knife and began stabbing indiscriminately. One female student reportedly suffered a slash to the neck, while two male students were also wounded.

The scene quickly descended into chaos, with diners using tables and chairs to block the suspect, preventing him from hurting more people or escaping.

Images circulating online showed multiple individuals lying in pools of blood outside the cafeteria, as emergency responders rushed to provide aid.

Some netizens said the suspect then tried to slit his own throat, but no fatalities have been confirmed.

Rejection allegedly triggered breakdown before attack

Hong Kong news outlet HK01 reports that students familiar with the situation claimed the suspect had revised his thesis multiple times and passed the plagiarism check.

However, just two days before his scheduled defence, a review panel allegedly rejected his work, citing fundamental structural flaws and demanding a complete rewrite.

The student reportedly sought help from his advisor but could not meet the revised deadline.

Some students alleged that the panel members were not the suspect’s original advisors, but rather replacements assigned by the university.

They speculated that the harsh evaluation might have been part of a deliberate attempt to meet academic quotas, potentially pushing the student over the edge.

Suspect posts disturbing warning on social media

Before the attack, the suspect is believed to have posted a warning online.

An account named “Zhu Zhan” wrote that due to major issues with his thesis, he was asked by professors to make substantial revisions the day before his scheduled defence. He felt unfairly targeted and was forced to delay the defence.

The post reportedly read: “My thesis wasn’t even bad enough to warrant a second defence. My advisor already approved the plagiarism check, but I still have to redo the defence. What else can I do?”

He added: “If I can’t fix it, the only solution is to kill. Nothing works better than a kitchen knife.”

The post was widely shared before being swiftly scrubbed from Chinese social media platforms like Weibo. Authorities have yet to provide an official explanation.

Also read: Student in South Korea charged for assaulting teacher with baseball bat, fracturing his rib



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HK01.