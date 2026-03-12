Student in M’sia dies after getting struck by worker’s sickle, 2 men assisting with investigations

Sickle slits Malaysian student’s neck in freak accident

A 17-year-old vocational student in Teluk Intan, Perak, Malaysia, was killed after a sickle carried by a worker slashed his neck.

At the time of the incident, the deceased and the worker were traveling along a narrow road on separate motorcycles.

The tragedy occurred at Batu 4, Kampung Selabak on Monday (9 March).

Died from massive bleeding from neck wound

The deceased was identified as Adham Faisal, a second-year student specialising in Livestock and Agricultural Industry.

He passed away at the scene due to massive bleeding from a severe neck wound.

According to Hilir Perak District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Adnan Basri, another 17-year-old friend riding with the victim sustained minor hand injuries in the accident.

“Initial investigations suggest that both motorcycles were riding very close to each other when the long-handled sickle carried by the foreign man accidentally struck the victim’s neck,” he said.

“The victim fell from his motorcycle and was later confirmed dead by medical personnel at the scene.”

Two men assisting with police investigations

Following the incident, police have arrested two male Indonesian palm oil harvesters, aged 39 and 52, to assist in the investigation.

Authorities also seized a motorcycle and the sickle involved in the tragedy.

The remand order is effective from 10 to 16 March.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

Following the incident, there have been calls to take firm action against the employer of the workers involved.

Datuk Wira Ahmad Fakhrul Anuar Ismail, President of the Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health, said that the freak accident showed a clear failure to implement safe work practices.

