Student in Thailand stops mid-stride with water bottle in hand to pay respect to national anthem

Student in Thailand stops mid-stride to pay respect to national anthem

A student in Thailand went viral for stopping mid-stride with a water bottle in hand to pay respect to the Thai national anthem.

In Thailand, the national anthem is played daily at 8am and 6pm. When this happens, people in Thailand will stop what they’re doing and stand to pay respect to the anthem.

In the video, the boy stopped mid-stride with his right outstretched arm holding a water bottle and his right leg milliseconds away from taking another step.

It was as if he had simply pressed pause on his life when the anthem started playing.

Another student in the background catches a glimpse of the boy, and can’t help but break down in a fit of laughter.

The boy, however, remained unbothered and stoic throughout.

The boy was completely still until the end of the song after which he ‘unpaused’ and proceeded as if nothing happened.

An endearing scene for netizens

Netizens couldn’t decide if they were more amused or endeared by the scene.

One X user said this wasn’t what teachers meant when they said to stop for the anthem.

Another user said the boy was probably hoping that his friends would sing the song faster so he could start moving again.

Luckily for the boy, the Thai national anthem isn’t a particularly long one.

Featured image adapted from @Mr_Whathapened on X.