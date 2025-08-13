12-year-old students in Philippines struck by falling debris from condo, 2 in critical condition

Students struck by falling debris from condo in the Philippines

Three 12-year-old students were struck by falling debris from a condominium in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (12 Aug).

According to ABS-CBN, the students had just stepped out of a convenience store when a chunk of plaster fell from between the seventh and eighth floors of the building.

Two of them were hit in the head and are in a critical condition, while one sustained injuries to his arms and was discharged from the hospital on the evening of the same day.

Victims’ families seek accountability

The families of the two students in critical condition are seeking help from the public and accountability from the building owner.

The mother of one of the victims told GMA News that she is looking for a skilled doctor to help her child.

“I don’t want to lose hope since he is still breathing. He was even crying,” she said.

The mother added that she did not expect to hear that her child had been involved in an accident, as he had just gone to school.

On Tuesday evening, the city government said they have launched an investigation and are looking into possible charges against those accountable for the incident, which they said could have been avoided.

Additionally, they vowed to assist the victims and their families.

Two students undergo surgery

One of the students in critical condition underwent surgery on Wednesday (13 Aug).

He is now in stable condition, yet remains under observation, his grandmother told ABS-CBN.

She also revealed that the buildings’ homeowners’ association is coordinating with their family, while the local government has pledged aid.

Meanwhile, the other child is set to undergo an operation later on the same day.

Also read: 9-year-old girl in Thailand dies after being struck by school playground ride she was pushing for a friend

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Maryrose Mangilit on Facebook, ABS-CBN on Facebook.