Ancient Buddhist Shrine Surfaces In Thailand River After Over 170 Years As Waters Recede

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ancient Buddhist Shrine Surfaces From Mekong River As Water Levels Fall

A 700-year-old Buddhist shrine recently ’emerged’ from a section of the Mekong River in northeastern Thailand.

Known as Phra That Klang Nam, the stupa reportedly toppled into the transboundary river in 1847 and recently surfaced as the river’s water levels dipped.

Hordes of tourists have reportedly flocked to the location to catch a glimpse of the once-submerged shrine.

Ancient Phra That Klang Nam Buddhist shrine emerges from Mekong River

According to The Nation Thailand, the Phra That Klang Nam stupa emerged from the Mekong River after water levels fell drastically in recent days.

Since then, many tourists have flocked to the location, hoping to see the shrine in person.

While some visitors gathered along the riverbanks, others opted to take boats to catch close-up looks.

The Thai news site stated that the water levels in some sections of the Mekong have fallen to less than one metre.

As tourists gather to view the sacred shrine, ship navigators have been warned to be “extra cautious” when manoeuvring the stupa.

Built 700 years ago but toppled into the river in 1847

Phra That Klang Nam was reportedly built some 700 years ago on what was then the banks of the river.

However, in 1847, the shrine toppled into the Mekong River and got completely submerged as the river changed course with time.

The stupa’s recent emergence has also revealed how the river’s currents had eroded the structure’s outer stonework.

The Buddha chronicle Urangkhathat (Phrathat Phanom) states that the stupa enshrines nine foot-bone relics of the Buddha.

Underwater archaeological surveys also found that the shrine measures 17.2 metres across its base and 28.5 metres tall.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Nation Thailand.