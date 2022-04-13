Selangor Sultan Buys Painting Depicting M’sian MPs As Apes & Frogs, Plans To Auction It For Charity

Selangor Sultan Buys Painting Of Malaysian Parliament With Monkeys & Frogs As MPs

Art is often used to communicate messages in subtle yet clever ways.

However, for Malaysians, it was crystal clear what the creator of this epic painting was trying to convey.

Recently, the Selangor Royal Office shared photos of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah standing next to a large painting that he recently purchased.

At a glance, the painting simply depicts the Malaysian Parliament. However, a closer look reveals that the MPs are in fact monkeys and frogs.

The post has since gone viral with Malaysian netizens praising the Sultan for his choice of artwork.

Sultan intends to hang painting of monkeys & frogs in private study

On Tuesday (12 Apr), the Selangor Royal Office updated their socials with pictures of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah posing with a giant painting.

According to the caption, the Sultan wanted to purchase the painting to display in his private study as soon as he saw it.

He apparently plans to auction it off one day and donate the proceeds to charity.

However, what really got everyone talking were the contents of the cheeky illustration.

The piece shows a man who resembles Speaker Datuk Seri Azhar Azizan Harun, along with his deputies, in the centre.

They are the only human beings in the room.

Filling the MPs’ seats are various kinds of frogs and primates, including orangutans, chimpanzees, and gorillas. Some of them appear to be causing a ruckus.

Monkey business aside, the painting is not a flattering portrayal of the Malaysian Parliament. Malay Mail explains that in Malaysia, “frog” is a euphemism that’s used to describe lawmakers who switch parties and sides.

It’s not known who the artist is as their name has been censored in the Sultan’s photo.

Netizens praise Sultan for choice of artwork

Many Malaysians approved of the Sultan’s choice of decor.

Actor-comedian Harith Iskander commented on Instagram, “Brilliant. Long live the king.”

Many also agreed that the painting accurately represents “the real-life situations” in the country’s parliament.

Someone even suggested hanging the artwork in the Malaysia Parliament House as a ‘reminder’ for MPs every time they visit.

Many also noted how the painting resembles famed artist Banksy’s ‘Devolved Parliament’, which depicts British politicians as chimpanzees.

‘Devolved Parliament’ fetched over S$17.5 million (£9.8 million) at an auction in 2019.

Heartened that painting will be auctioned for a good cause

No matter how you feel about the painting, we can all agree that the artist did a stellar job at uniting Malaysians who aren’t too happy with the state of politics in their country. It’s also great that the Sultan intends to sell it for a good cause in the future.

We hope that when the Sultan auctions off the piece, it will fetch a handsome price that will help many in need.

In the meantime, we hope His Majesty enjoys a good chuckle every time he takes a look at it in his study.

Featured image adapted from Selangor Royal Office on Facebook.