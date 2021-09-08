Singaporeans Spot Sun Halo In The Sky On 8 Sep

New workplace Covid-19 measures were announced on 7 Sep, and that’s probably gotten a lot of people feeling down.

But today (8 Sep), Singaporeans who were out and about during lunchtime got to witness an uncommon sight—a sun halo.

Source

Numerous images were shared on social media, including on the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

Sun halo was seen in Singapore on 8 Sep

Wednesday is normally a hump day for many as they can’t wait for the weekend to arrive.

So perhaps seeing a ray of light surrounding the sun might be a sign of better days ahead.

This particular image was shared by an MS News reader in the Central Business District (CBD) when he was having lunchbreak with his colleagues.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

The ray being flanked by office buildings makes the image unmistakably Singaporean.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Likewise, the halo can be seen amongst greenery and other residential buildings in this image.

Source

It’s quite remarkable how the halo forms a perfect circle around the sun.

Source

Halo heralds rain

According to the Times of India, a sun halo results from sunlight refracting millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

Apparently, it means that there’ll be rain within the next 24 or so hours.

So for those who are averse to the sun and outdoors in general, this will be good news. As for the rest of us, remember to keep an umbrella with you when you’re heading out.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader & adapted from Facebook.