S’pore shopper says Super Coffee pack size quietly reduced despite price remaining unchanged

Number of sticks allegedly reduced from 35 to 30 in Super Coffee packets, price remains the same

A shopper in Singapore has taken to Facebook to air their frustration after discovering that Super Coffee packets now contain fewer sticks than before, even though the price appears to have stayed the same.

The customer, who regularly buys the brand, said in their Complaint Singapore post that they originally chose Super Coffee because each packet came with 35 sticks.

However, when unpacking their groceries earlier this year, they noticed that the latest pack contained only 30 sticks instead.

Shopper chose brand specifically for 35-stick pack

The difference became apparent when the shopper compared their newly purchased Super Coffee packet with one bought last year.

According to the photo shared online, the older packet was labelled as containing 35 sticks, while the newer version clearly states 30 sticks.

There was also a noticeable change in net weight — from 630g in last year’s packet to 450g in the current one.

The shopper said the higher stick count was a key reason they stayed loyal to the brand.

“A bit disappointing as the 35 sticks was what drew me to the brand in the first place,” they added.

Price reportedly unchanged despite reduction

What further frustrated the shopper was that the product’s price appeared to remain the same as before, despite the reduction in quantity.

This has led to concerns that customers may end up paying more per stick without realising it, especially if they do not regularly check the stated quantity on packaging.

The shopper also asked other consumers if they had encountered similar quantity reductions in other products, suggesting that the issue could be part of a wider trend.

Netizens discuss ‘shrinkflation’ concerns

In the comments, several netizens pointed out that such changes are commonly referred to as “shrinkflation”, where product sizes are reduced while prices stay the same.

One commenter alleged that companies are banking on consumers not noticing the difference.

One netizen claimed that each coffee stick had shrunk from 18g to 15g, adding that the taste had also changed compared to earlier batches.

Another commenter said such changes have been happening across many food and household products for the past two years.

Others shared that they have noticed similar adjustments in snacks, household items, and daily essentials, saying it has become harder to keep track of actual value for money when shopping.

MS News has reached out to the customer and Super Coffee for more information.

Also read: Italian expat says cost of living in S’pore is ‘very affordable’, can get kopi for just S$1

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Cherry Coke Lin on Facebook.

