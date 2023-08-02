Supermoon Spotted In S’pore Skies On 1 Aug, Phenomenon Came After Fiery Sunset

Fiery Sunset Precedes Supermoon On 1 Aug

Due to their rarity, supermoons have always been a subject of much appreciation by local photographers and lovers of natural spectacles.

Yesterday (1 Aug), the sturgeon supermoon made its appearance in Singapore’s skies, but not before a fiery sunset in the evening.

Thankfully for those of us who missed these sights, keen observers managed to capture them on camera.

Photographers snap pictures of sunset

On Tuesday (1 Aug), Facebook user Farzanah Kanaan took to the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore group to share pictures of the sunset.

With bright orange clouds hovering above HDB buildings, the sky appeared as though it was on fire.

The OP shared that the sunset lasted one minute. Despite the short duration, it definitely left quite the impression with its resplendent colours that made for breathtaking photos.

Another lucky observer managed to capture a stunning sunset in the East, the glowing orb of light looking especially huge against the pink and purple sky.

Taking the mesmerising view at Changi Aviation Park, the OP described the scene as a “spectacular display.”

Supermoon rises after fiery sunset

The sunset preceded the rising of the sturgeon supermoon, which also gave observers astounding photo ops.

One Facebook user managed to capture this close-up image of the moon that was so clear, one could almost make out the luminescent spots on the surface.

Meanwhile, another sharp observer snapped this photo of a plane seemingly flying towards the moon, its silhouette satisfyingly contrasting against the orange and blue hues in the sky.

Not to be outdone, a Facebook user shared a photo of the supermoon above the boat-like structure of the Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The cover of clouds did not ruin the view, instead making for a splendid sight.

Second supermoon will rise on 31 Aug

Last month, the Science Observatory Centre predicted that the sturgeon supermoon would rise on 1 Aug, from 7pm to 7.25am the day after.

The supermoon apparently earned its name from the Native Americans, who coined it after the sturgeon fish.

Those who missed the phenomenon need not fret though. A second supermoon, a Blue Moon, is likely to emerge on 31 Aug.

Occurring every two to three years, it will reportedly begin rising at 7.34pm and will start setting at 7.03am the next morning.

The best period of time to observe it will be from 9pm to 12.51am.

While the Blue Moon will be visible from anywhere in the country, the observatory recommends certain public areas, such as Marina Barrage, East Coast Park and The Southern Ridges.

Featured image adapted from Farzanah Kanaan on Facebook and Leslie Loh on Facebook.