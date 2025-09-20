44% of poll respondents don’t believe in superstitions, even during the seventh month

MS Polls: Are you more superstitious during the seventh month?

As the seventh lunar month, commonly known as the Hungry Ghost Festival, comes to a close, many in Singapore might have already been involved in conversations about rituals, taboos, and the supernatural.

To find out more about how people feel about this time of year, a poll on Answers.sg asked respondents if they are more superstitious during the seventh month.

More than 1,300 respondents answered the poll, with the results revealing a fascinating mix of local beliefs and attitudes.

Some are not superstitious at all

Of the 1,351 who responded, 44%, said they do not follow superstitions at all, not even during this traditionally “spooky” period.

For this group of people, life goes on as usual.

Avoiding the swimming pool, or getting home before dark, are simply not part of their routine.

Ng Teck Loon, 50, who works in the information technology industry, told MS News: “I still go jogging downstairs at night while listening to ghost podcasts.”

“To be honest, I’ll also swim this month, but I do carry out the prayers and rituals of the seventh month more as a cultural practice. Personally, I think ‘ghosts’ and ‘spirits’ are really just in our minds all year round,” said Mr Ng.

Lina Chan, 35, who works in the retail industry, acknowledges the cultural signifance of the seventh month but admits that she is “not superstitious at all”.

“I respect the cultural traditions and understand why some people feel more cautious, but for me, I don’t let those beliefs affect my daily life,” added the mother of one.

“That said, I do share some basic knowledge with my 10-year-old child, so that he has some cultural exposure and learns to respect the different rituals he comes across.”

Some more cautious during the seventh month

Interestingly, 36% of respondents admitted that they become more superstitious during the seventh month or Hungry Ghost Festival.

This bunch of folks may not usually be that bothered by superstitions or rituals, but when the Hungry Ghost Festival arrives, they are more likely to:

Avoid whistling or singing at night

Refrain from staying out too late

Avoid moving house, getting married, or starting new businesses

Steer clear of disturbing offerings

Avoid swimming

For them, it seems better to play it safe, just in case.

Connie Lee, a stay-at-home mum, said: “I’m not usually superstitious, but we still try to avoid doing certain things during this period. Basically, we avoid staying out too late, like past 10pm, tapping on shoulders, or stepping on offerings during this month.”

“My kids also learned about these superstitions from social media, and they try to avoid such activities too. Personally, I’ve never encountered anything supernatural, but I’ve heard stories from my mum and relatives,” Ms Lee, a mother of two, shared.

Seventh month superstitions debunked

For all the caution surrounding the Hungry Ghost Festival, Lee Chee Tong, 26, a Taoist priest, actually debunked several of these common seventh month superstitions.

In an Instagram post, he explained that whistling at night was discouraged as it was often a signal to summon thieves or wild animals in the olden days.

He also shared that moving or renovating the house during the seventh month was frowned upon as it coincides with the typhoon or monsoon season in China.

As for patting someone on their shoulder and extinguishing their “protective fire,” he joked that this month is already scary enough without someone randomly tapping you on the shoulder at night.

Meanwhile, 20% of those polled said there is no change in their habits because they are already superstitious all year round.

Leong Shu Hua, 38, who admits to being a little superstitious, told MS News: “I just feel it was a bit of a jinx. After I got my hair extensions in November last year, my mahjong luck turned really bad. I lost so much money that I eventually quit playing. But even after I removed them in June, my luck didn’t improve either.”

“I guess it’s just superstition, since the hair supposedly comes from a real person. I don’t even know their history, so maybe it somehow jinxed me,” added Ms. Leong, who works in the finance sector.

For this group, beliefs and rituals tied to luck, spirits, and taboos are a constant part of life, whether it is the seventh month or not.

Space for different beliefs to coexist

At the end of the day, the poll results show how diverse Singaporeans’ views are when it comes to traditional beliefs.

Even so, the country’s modern, multicultural society offers plenty of room for people of different perspectives — from devout believers to sceptics who see the festival mainly as a cultural event.

While a large segment is unmoved by superstition, there is still a considerable portion that believes in and observes them, especially during culturally significant periods like the seventh month.

The Hungry Ghost Festival has deep roots in Chinese culture, traditionally believed to be the time when spirits roam freely among the living.

Even today, offerings of food, joss paper, and incense are common sights across neighbourhoods in Singapore, as families pay respects to wandering souls.

A season of respect, regardless of belief

Whether or not one follows these customs, the seventh month continues to be a season marked by reflection and respect for cultural heritage.

Those who do not believe in ghosts or luck often exercise courtesy, such as avoiding stepping on offerings and being patient with those who practice certain rituals — even when they cause some public inconvenience.

A recent incident at Florence Close in Kovan illustrated this, when ashes and offerings were lifted by the wind and drifted onto the nearby road.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has reminded the public to keep public areas clean and tidy while paying respects during the seventh month, and to be considerate of their neighbours.

Every year, this period is a reminder that Singapore is country where mutual respect and consideration exists — even between people with vastly differing beliefs.

