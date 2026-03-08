Rescuer appeals for funds for surgery of 2 corgis rescued from breeder kennel in S’pore

Two corgis rescued from breeder kennel in Singapore need funds for surgery, rescuer appeals for help

Two six-month-old corgis are in need of funds for surgery after being rescued from a breeder kennel in Singapore.

In an Instagram post on 2 Mar, the rescuer said she first met the corgis, Chippy and Daley, in early January and was alarmed by their condition.

Speaking to MS News, the rescuer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the dog breeder had reached out to her, knowing she rescues and rehomes dogs.

“The breeder had other people rehoming his ex-breeding dogs, but did not show these two pups,” she said.

When she eventually saw them, both puppies were covered in ticks and appeared to be in poor condition.

Unable to stop thinking about them, she decided to rescue Chippy and Daley on 26 Feb.

Corgis suffer from lower limb deformities

The rescuer took the corgis to the vet for initial checks on the same day. She wrote:

After seeing their strength, their gentleness, and the will to live shining through their eyes, I knew one thing for sure: I couldn’t bring myself to return them to the breeder’s den.

Daley was found to have hips completely out of their sockets.

According to the rescuer, this means every step he takes causes pain as the joints rub against surrounding flesh and nerves.

Meanwhile, Chippy suffers from severe torsional deformity. The rescuer says she is awaiting his CT scan results to know his exact condition.

Both pups need surgeries

The corgis will both need surgeries to address their conditions.

Daley will need corrective surgery in both hips, plus subsequent intensive hydrotherapy sessions.

He may even need a second operation, the rescuer revealed to MS News.

Meanwhile, Chippy will need separate surgeries for his legs.

“While Chippy is not in pain like Daley, his condition is complicated and worse than Daley in some ways,” the rescuer explained in an Instagram post. “Only after CT scan will he be able to tell us how extensive the surgery for Chippy will be.”

Rescuer hopes to raise S$40,000

The rescuer hopes to raise S$40,000 for the corgis’ surgeries and other treatments.

“We need around S$10,000 for Daley’s surgery and another S$5,000 or so for his hydrotherapy after. We are looking at two to three sessions per week,” she told MS News.

“For Chippy, we had a rough estimation of S$12,000 each leg, so S$24,000,” she added.

The rescuer noted that the costs are only estimates and are not inclusive of GST. As such, she hopes to raise S$40,000 for the corgis.

Those interested in donating can find donation details at @chippy.daley.dcorgis on Instagram.

Rescuer appeals for fosterers or adopters

The rescuer is also appealing for a separate fosterer or adopter for each of the corgis.

“If they go through surgery, it will be hard for them to be together and still heal properly,” she explained to MS News.

The rescuer is looking for safe, responsible, and patient individuals who are “willing to show them what a real home feels like” and will give them “a place where they will never again be treated as disposable”.

“They deserve safety, kindness, and a real chance at being loved,” she wrote on Instagram.

Featured image adapted from rescuer.