Netizen spots 2 poles packed with surveillance cameras at intersection in China, police apologise

Netizen brings attention to poles brimming with surveillance cameras

Recently, a netizen posted a photo of two poles brimming with at least a dozen surveillance cameras at an intersection in Qingdao, China.

The post quickly gained public attention and subsequently spurred the local police into action.

18 cameras and 24 lighting devices found on poles

Last Saturday (25 April), the Chengyang Public Security Bureau posted a situation report regarding the issue.

They said that they immediately conducted an investigation, together with other relevant authorities.

According to the report, the poles were located at the intersection of Heilongjiang Middle Road and Shanhe Road in Chengyang District.

In total, there were 18 video cameras and 24 lighting devices.

“Of these, 12 video cameras and 16 lighting devices were outdated and no longer met actual needs, and had been discontinued,” they wrote, adding that these have since been removed.

Police apologise

The police have expressed their regret and apologise for the mishap, stating that the matter “reflects their lack of attention to detail and inadequate management”.

They added: “Next, we will learn from this experience and conduct a thorough investigation throughout the entire area, promptly rectifying any problems found.”

In the report, the police also thanked the public for their concern and support.

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Featured image adapted from 52hrtt.