Drug suspect on the run, fled from police who found him sleeping in car at Whampoa

Police found knife & suspicious substances in suspect’s car

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is searching for a drug suspect on the run.

The suspect had fled from cops who found him sleeping in a car parked at a multi-storey carpark (MSCP) in Whampoa.

Police later found weapons as well as substances suspected to be drugs in the car.

Drug suspect pushed & fled police officers who found him in parked car

Police officers were alerted to the incident at about 9.40am on Wednesday (12 Nov).

According to The Straits Times (ST), the car was parked at Block 116 Jalan Tenteram — a MSCP in Whampoa.

SPF officers had woken the suspect up in the car and were conducting a check on him when he pushed one of the officers and fled the scene.

A subsequent search of the car turned up weapons, including a foldable knife.

Substances suspected to be drugs were also found in the vehicle.

The SPF is working to trace the man. Investigations are ongoing.

The drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Came a week after manhunt in Telok Blangah

Earlier this month, the police were involved in a manhunt where a driver sped off after being approached by police officers at Telok Blangah.

The driver eventually abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. Police officers later found an e-vaporiser (vape) in the car.

Police officers eventually located and arrested the man at an industrial unit in Kaki Bukit after a 36-hour manhunt.

