Telok Blangah driver who ran off after mounting kerb then colliding with 4 vehicles arrested, given 7 charges

Man arrested in Kaki Bukit after 36-hour manhunt following 4-vehicle crash at Telok Blangah, handed 7 charges

Kenneth Kang Keng Quan, 34, who fled after crashing into four vehicles, including a bus, in Telok Blangah was arrested on Wednesday (5 Nov) night after a 36-hour manhunt.

He was found hiding in an industrial unit at Premier@Kaki Bukit, where police deployed sniffer dogs during the late-night operation.

The 34-year-old man was handed seven charges for various traffic offences. An e-vaporiser was also found in his vehicle.

Given 7 charges for different traffic offences, vape found in car

Kang Keng Quan received seven traffic offence charges:

Driving while under disqualification

Dangerous driving

Driving without due care and attention causing hurt

Failing to stop after an accident

Failing to make a police report after a traffic accident

Failing to render assistance after a traffic accident

Leaving a vehicle in a position likely to cause danger

According to ST, an e-vaporiser was found in his car after he abandoned the car and ran away on foot at Telok Blangah.

Police lay ambush at industrial building

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the suspect was tracked to a sixth-floor unit at Premier@Kaki Bukit.

A tenant who went to the sixth-level lift lobby at about 7pm that day said that he saw plainclothes officers waiting behind a door.

As he took the elevator downstairs, he saw what he described as “plainclothes police officers, lying in ambush.”

At about 10pm, police officers entered the building with police dogs to conduct a search.

About 20 minutes later, an officer was seen leaving with two riot shields before the suspect, dressed in a red T-shirt and black shorts, was escorted out at 11.17pm.

Crash triggered islandwide search for Telok Blangah driver

On Tuesday morning (4 Nov) police officers on patrol spotted a red car that had mounted a kerb along Telok Blangah Drive.

When officers approached, the driver suddenly sped off, hitting three other cars and a bus during his escape. One person was taken to the hospital following the collision.

The driver abandoned the car shortly after and fled on foot. His appearance and escape route were captured by bystanders, whose videos quickly circulated online.

An e-vaporiser was later found in the abandoned car and will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and @fyidlymo on TikTok.