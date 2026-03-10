4 passengers hide over 12kg of suspected gold bars in underwear at Hanoi airport

12.3kg of suspected gold bars found hidden in underwear at Hà Nội airport

Customs officers at Nội Bài International Airport recently uncovered an attempt to smuggle over 12 kg of suspected gold bars hidden in the underwear of four passengers.

The discovery occurred last Tuesday (3 March), at around 9.40am, when the passengers arrived from Taiwan and were stopped in the arrival area of Terminal 2.

31 pieces of yellow-coloured metal bars found in their underwear

The passengers failed to make customs declarations. They were also flagged for inspection after X-ray images of their baggage raised concerns among officers.

Upon examination, officers discovered 31 pieces of suspected gold bars concealed in their bras and underwear.

The total weight of the suspected gold was 12.3kg, with an estimated value of 60 billion dong (VND) (S$2.91 million).

Suspects handed over to police for further investigation

One passenger had hidden 10 pieces, weighing 5kg, in their bra and underwear.

Another two passengers concealed 14 pieces, totalling 4.6kg, in their underwear.

A fourth passenger had seven pieces weighing 2.7kg in their underwear and also wore additional pieces on their wrist.

The four suspects, along with the seized yellow-coloured metal, have been handed over to Hanoi police for further investigation.

Authorities would test the metal to confirm that it’s gold

Customs officers are currently testing the metal to confirm whether it is gold and to determine its value.

Further information will be released once the assessment is completed.

Featured image adapted from Baochinhphu.