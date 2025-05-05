5-year-old girl among 2 killed after SUV crashes into crowd at Manila airport, she had just sent her father off

5-year-old girl among two killed in SUV crash at Manila airport

A five-year-old girl was one of two fatalities after an SUV crashed into a crowd at the entrance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Metro Manila, Philippines on Sunday morning (4 May).

The girl had just bid farewell to her father Mark Masongsong, who was leaving for work abroad, when the black vehicle ploughed into the group, which included her family.

Her mother remains in critical condition and has been transferred to a larger hospital for further treatment.

Mr Masongsong’s 61-year-old mother and his seven-year-old niece were also among the four injured.

In addition to the young girl, a 28-year-old man also lost his life in the incident.

Girl had just spent time with father for the first time

According to ABS-CBN, Mr Masongsong rushed out of the airport after receiving a call from a relative about the crash.

When he arrived at the scene, he found his daughter’s body, so badly injured it was barely recognisable.

“That’s my child! That’s my child!” he cried repeatedly as police and security personnel tried to console him.

Randy Balog, a relative of the victims, said Mr Masongsong’s recent three-week visit had been the longest time he had ever spent with his daughter.

“This was the first time the child was able to spend time with her father,” he shared. “When he left previously, she was still very young.”

Mr Masongsong has postponed his flight overseas to oversee his daughter’s wake and care for his critically injured wife.

SUV driver claims he accidentally stepped on accelerator

The victims had been waiting for their ride home after sending off Mr Masongsong at the airport when they were struck by the SUV, driven by Leo Gonzales.

According to the Department of Transportation, an initial review of CCTV footage showed that Gonzales had just dropped off a passenger and “had no premeditated plan to inflict harm”.

Gonzales claimed he panicked after seeing a vehicle pass in front of him and mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

However, surveillance footage reportedly showed no such vehicle at the time of the crash, casting doubt on his account.

Gonzales is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

His driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and he is scheduled to undergo a drug test.

The incident has also raised concerns over safety measures at NAIA as the SUV was able to crash through the bollards outside the terminal, which were reportedly too shallowly installed to stop the vehicle.