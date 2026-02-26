SUV plunges into 60m-deep ravine in Cameron Highlands after alleged brake failure, 2 injured

SUV believed to suffer brake failure, plunges into 60m-deep ravine in Cameron Highlands

A Haval SUV carrying five people skidded and plunged into a ravine about 60 metres deep near the Boh Tea Centre in Cameron Highlands, Malaysia on Monday (23 Feb).

The incident, which was reported at about 3.50pm, is believed to have occurred after the vehicle experienced brake failure, according to preliminary police investigations.

Two injured, all five occupants rescued

Sinar Harian reported that the SUV veered off the road while travelling along a mountainous route before descending a steep slope and overturning onto its side.

The vehicle stopped partway down the ravine.

The Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Station said in a Facebook post that a team was dispatched to the scene, located about 12km from the station, after receiving an emergency call.

Rescuers descended into the ravine and found all five occupants alive.

Two of them, an adult man and an adult woman, had sustained injuries.

Firefighters carried out a stretcher rescue operation to bring the injured victims up to a safe location.

They were subsequently handed over to the Ministry of Health Malaysia for further treatment.

Cameron Highlands District Police Chief Superintendent Azri Ramli confirmed the incident, adding that preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle is believed to have skidded into the ravine due to brake failure.

Investigations are ongoing.

Netizen impressed by durability of SUV

Photos and videos show the SUV with visible dents after the fall, but its structure appeared largely intact.

Following the circulation of the images on social media, some netizens commented on the vehicle’s apparent durability, with one remarking that it was “more convincing than any advertisement”.

Featured image adapted from Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Cameron Highlands on Facebook.