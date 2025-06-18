Car wash staff in M’sia drives vehicle off third floor due to accelerator mix-up, sustains injuries

Car wash staff in Malaysia mixes up accelerator, drives car off third floor of car park

An employee at a car wash in Malaysia accidentally drove himself off the third floor after he allegedly mixed up the accelerator and brake.

According to the New Straits Times, the 23-year-old worker sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Car plunges onto two other vehicles

At about 5.30pm on Sunday (15 June), a car wash employee was parking a customer’s Toyota Camry on the third floor of a service apartment car park.

Suspected of having mixed up the accelerator and brakes, the driver accelerated straight into a wall.

The impact left a gaping hole in the concrete wall, which caused the car to plunge off the building.

The car fell onto two other parked vehicles on the ground level. Fortunately, the two vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

“He is believed to have accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the car to smash through the wall and fall to the ground,” the Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief said.

Worker sustained serious injuries

Photos and videos of the accident show the Toyota flipped upside down on the ground. An orange vehicle parked on the ground level also had a large dent on its roof.

Additionally, the accident left a significant amount of debris scattered on the ground — police later cordoned off the area.

The injured worker was later conveyed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Police are investigating the accident under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Also read: Pedestrian killed after being flung into KL river following accident involving 2 cars, body found 150m away

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Free Malaysia Today and DashCam Malaysia on Facebook.