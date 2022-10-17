T-Rex Skeleton On Display In S’pore Before Hong Kong Auction, 79 Bones Excavated From US

T-Rex Skeleton Display Visits Singapore From 28 Oct To 30 Oct

If you’re a fan of Jurassic Park and have always dreamed of seeing a dinosaur skeleton up close in real life, here’s your chance.

From 28 to 30 Oct, a Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) skeleton will be on display at Singapore’s Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall before its auction in Hong Kong.

Free registration is required to attend the three-day public preview of the T-Rex, named Shen.

T-Rex skeleton found in the US two years ago

According to a press release by Christie’s Hong Kong, back in 2020, 79 bones from a T-Rex were discovered in a remote ranch in Montana, a fossil-rich region in the United States.

Subsequently, the full skeleton was formed using the bones and extra castings.

The T-Rex skeleton has an estimated value of S$21 million (US$15 million) to S$36 million (US$25 million).

Poised in the midst of a hunt, the skeleton is 12.2 metres long, 4.6 metres high, and 2.1 metres in width.

Shen would have lived around 66 to 68 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period.

First Asian auction & exhibition of T-Rex skeleton in Singapore

While the T-Rex is a popular dinosaur species, it has never been displayed in Asia before.

Thus, this will be the first Asian auction of a T-Rex skeleton, Christie’s Hong Kong said.

The skeleton will headline Christie’s 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 26 to 30 Nov.

The buyer can rename Shen after purchase if they wish to.

Skeleton will be put up for auction

Rare fossil auctions have been controversial, as wealthy private collectors sometimes outbid museums and deprive them of general access.

Palaeontologists told The Straits Times (ST) they are concerned about fossils being sold to collectors.

But Christie’s head of science and natural history James Hyslop also said a private buyer may loan the fossils to a museum. A museum may also take the chance to buy them.

If you have the chance, do register early to catch a glimpse of the magnificent fossil on our sunny shores. You can register to visit via http://www.christies.com/sgtrex.

Featured image adapted from Christie’s Hong Kong.