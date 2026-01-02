TADA drivers say destination-matching feature caused lost income & rating drops, company fixes system bug

TADA drivers complain of penalties & lost income after ‘My Destination’ feature allegedly auto-cancels jobs & deducts S$1.09

Several TADA drivers have raised concerns over the ride-hailing platform’s ‘My Destination’ feature, claiming that it has led to job auto-cancellations, penalties, and loss of income.

The feature is designed to allow drivers to accept rides that are generally aligned with their intended endpoint, and is typically used when they are nearing the end of a shift or heading to a specific location.

However, a driver is warning others against relying on the feature, sounding the alarm in the TADA Drivers Club Facebook group on 20 Dec 2025.

DO NOT USE TADA’s USELESS MY DESTINATION! I REPEAT, DO NOT USE!!!

He claimed that on two separate occasions, jobs that appeared to match his selected destination were cancelled by the system without his input.

To make matters worse, the system had “awarded” him with penalties, loss of income, and a waste of time and effort, he wrote, adding that the incidents ruined his mood both times.

Another driver says he was penalised despite not cancelling

A second driver said he encountered a similar issue, claiming that the system auto-cancelled jobs after he had already driven part of the way to pick up passengers.

Despite being assigned rides with destinations that were far away, he said he continued driving as required, only for the system to cancel the jobs midway.

According to him, the blame was ultimately placed on the driver, even though he did not cancel the rides himself.

He said that S$1.09 was deducted on two occasions, and his cancellation rate fell to 96%, requiring him to complete 50 additional trips to restore it to 100%.

The driver described the experience as unfair, adding that system-related issues ultimately became the driver’s responsibility, despite his efforts to comply with the assigned jobs.

Driver says jobs assigned were far from selected destination

Speaking to MS News, the commenter said he has been driving with TADA for over two years.

He explained that the incident took place after he ended his shift for a family dinner at West Coast Plaza.

Expecting to receive only nearby jobs, he activated ‘My Destination’, which he noted can only be used twice daily.

However, he alleged that the system continued assigning trips well outside the West Coast and Clementi areas.

According to OneMap, the estimated distance between his location and the assigned jobs was about 5.7km.

In a video seen by MS News, the driver activated the feature at Boon Lay in the west.

Despite this, he was offered trips to locations including Changi Airport, Woodlands, Raffles Boulevard, and Sentosa.

He said the assigned jobs had total travel distances ranging from 13km to 37km, adding that the trips were neither close to nor aligned with his selected destination.

Confusion over Manual Accept & Auto Accept settings

The driver added that his app was set to “Manual Accept” as it was his final shift of the day.

However, he claimed that the main interface continued to display “Auto Accept”, while a non-standard “Start Pick Up” button appeared instead of the usual “I’ve Arrived” option.

He said this resulted in an “inconsistent and confusing acceptance flow” as the system appeared to auto-accept jobs within his destination zone despite a flawed workflow.

The most frustrating incident, he said, occurred near IMM as he was preparing to turn into the entrance.

“The system abruptly indicated that I had missed a destination job,” he said. “My job history then recorded this as ‘driver cancelled’, even though I never pressed the cancel button.”

As a result, his cancellation rate dropped twice to 96%, and money was deducted on both occasions.

He said he later emailed TADA with videos, requesting both a refund and a correction to his driver rating.

While he was informed that the refund would take five to seven working days, his cancellation rate was not restored to 100%.

Instead, he was told he would need to complete 50 additional jobs.

TADA says issue was due to system bug, fixed within days

In response to media queries from MS News, TADA said it was aware of feedback regarding the ‘My Destination’ feature.

The company said a system bug was identified on 13 Dec 2025 and rectified within three days, with affected drivers notified and advised to update their apps.

TADA added that system-triggered cancellations occur only when a job is assigned but not acknowledged within the required timeframe, and that penalties are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Drivers may submit appeals if they believe penalties were caused by system errors, and adjustments will be made if such issues are confirmed.

“All appeals are reviewed by our team on a case-by-case basis,” TADA told MS News. “We will investigate the trip details and system logs to determine whether the issue was due to a technical error or other factors beyond the driver’s control.”

TADA added that it remains committed to fair treatment of drivers and ongoing improvements to system stability.

