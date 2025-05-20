Taiwan man repeatedly punches female dentist in face over alleged painful teeth cleaning, victim nearly loses sight in one eye

Taiwan man allegedly punches female dentist due to pain from teeth cleaning, turns himself in

A routine dental visit in Taiwan turned into a nightmare when a 21-year-old man allegedly flew into a violent rage and repeatedly punched a female dentist, apparently because the teeth cleaning hurt too much.

According to ET Today, the shocking assault took place around 9.50am on 19 May in a dental clinic in Taipei.

The man, surnamed Zhou (transliterated), had come in for a standard scaling procedure.

During the procedure, he repeatedly exclaimed that he was in great pain.

He then allegedly erupted in fury, yelling, cursing, and getting up from the chair to physically attack the dentist mid-procedure.

Blood stains clinic floor from attack on dentist

According to photos circulating online, Zhou had chased the dentist from the treatment chair all the way to the front desk, punching her relentlessly as she tried to escape.

Monitors were knocked over in the chaos, and photos showed blood spattered on clinic documents and the floor.

A technician repairing an aircon there tried to stop him, asking Zhou to calm down.

Due to Zhou’s larger size, he continued to punch the dentist in her face despite the other man’s efforts.

He cussed at her and yelled, “I told you it hurts a lot, can’t you be more gentle?”

The assault also toppled a chair over and left the clinic floor stained with blood.

Suspect flees but turns himself in minutes later

The technician got others to call the police and managed to get the dentist out of the clinic.

By the time police officers arrived, Zhou was no longer at the scene, though he left his health insurance card behind.

Ten minutes later, the suspect turned himself in at a local police station.

Zhou claimed that his teeth hurt severely during the teeth cleaning, but he didn’t receive a kind response from the dentist.

He alleged that he subsequently lost control of his emotions and punched her.

Dentist nearly loses sight in left eye

As a result of the attack, the dentist suffered bruises on her face and a bloody nose. She also nearly lost vision in her left eye and required surgery.

According to her, she had performed the procedure gently and suspected that Zhou had attacked her on purpose.

One of the dentist’s friends, Ms Cai (name transliterated), claimed that the victim had been involved in a debt dispute.

She had won a lawsuit after a debtor defaulted on a loan of NT$30 million (around S$1.3 million).

Ms Cai alleged that the victim had been repeatedly harassed afterwards and suspected that Zhou’s attack was also tied to this dispute.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

Also read: Man repeatedly slaps nurse in Thailand hospital after she stops his daughter from visiting grandma

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 爆料公社 and 爆料公社 via Yahoo News.