Man repeatedly slaps nurse in Thailand hospital after she stops his daughter from visiting grandma

Man in Thailand facing charges after he slaps hospital nurse

A man in Thailand is facing charges for violently slapping a nurse. According to local reports, she had prevented his young daughter from visiting her ailing grandma due to infection risks.

The incident — which was captured on security footage and shared online by Thanakrit Jitareerat, Thailand’s vice-minister for public health — occurred amidst Thailand’s outbreak of flu infections that has claimed nine lives so far.

According to Hone Krasae, the hospital is seeking legal repercussions for the incident.

Daughter denied visitation due to health risks

The assault occurred on 16 Feb at Rayong Hospital.

According to the victim’s account, she spotted a mother and her five- to six-year-old daughter trying to enter the intensive care unit (ICU) when starting her shift at around 6pm.

One of her colleagues told her that they had warned the pair at least twice that the hospital would not allow her young daughter to visit her grandma in the ICU.

The nurse then turned the pair away yet again, using a tone that she admitted was strong.

“Your daughter could get infected,” she said to the mother. “Are you prepared to lose both of them if that happens?”

Husband slaps nurse violently

A while later, a man approached the nurse counter and demanded to know which nurse spoke to his wife. When one of the nurses admitted to it, the man immediately cocked his arm back and swung at her.

He slapped her twice before another nurse tried to restrain him.

The man reportedly told the nurse that he would not have slapped her if she was nicer to his wife. He then proceeded to invite her outside to ‘settle’ the matter.

Hearing this, the senior nurse called the police. Police officers later took the affected parties to record their statements at the station.

Hospital looking to press charges

On Tuesday (18 Feb), the hospital said it had filed a complaint with the police. They also provided the authorities with a copy of the security footage as evidence.

The victim said she would be looking to press charges even if the man apologised to her. She said she did not detect a hint of remorse from him even as they were giving their statements.

She also said she feared for her own safety as she never thought an incident like this would happen to her. As a result of this incident, the hospital has ordered a review of security for their employees.

Also read: Nurse in Shanghai kneels & begs for forgiveness after patient demands apology for minor bleed from IV removal

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ดร. ธนกฤต จิตรอารีย์รัตน์ on Facebook.