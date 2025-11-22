‘I don’t know, It was accidental!’: Taiwan man maintains innocence after doctors find 8cm cup stuck in rectum

8cm ceramic cup found in Taiwanese man’s rectum after he suffers 3-day constipation

A man in Taiwan recently discovered an 8cm ceramic cup lodged in his rectum after facing severe constipation for three days.

When asked how the cup ended up there, the man replied shyly that it happened “by accident.”

Emergency surgery required to remove cup

After suffering constipation for three days, the man visited a hospital in Taichung City to seek medical attention.

An X-ray examination soon revealed the culprit — a ceramic cup measuring 6cm in diameter and 8cm in height embedded deep within the man’s anus.

Doctors first attempted to remove the cup with medical instruments, but its smooth surface made the extraction difficult.

In the end, surgeons were forced to perform an emergency abdominal surgery to safely remove the cup.

When questioned about how the ceramic cup ended up in his rectum, the man shyly said:

I don’t know, it was an accident!

Doctors issue warning about dangerous practices

The lead surgeon shared that the incident was unusual, even for his extensive experience.

He shared that he had heard of past cases of people inserting items such as baseballs, vibrators, or coconuts into their anus.

He took the opportunity to warn members of the public against inserting objects into the rectum, stressing that they may cause intestinal ruptures and infections.

