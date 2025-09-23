Policewoman goes viral for good looks after waking exhausted customer at Taiwan restaurant

Policewoman wakes up exhausted diner in Taiwan, goes viral for her good looks

A policewoman in New Taipei City, Taiwan unexpectedly became the focus of online attention after a video showed her waking an unconscious customer at a breakfast shop in Xizhi District.

The incident happened on the morning of 21 Sept when a 24-year-old woman surnamed Zhang entered a brunch shop on Zhangshu 2nd Road.

She ordered spaghetti bolognese and a Taiwanese Egg Crepe Roll, but midway through her meal, she slumped over the table and fell asleep.

Despite repeated attempts by staff and fellow diners to wake her, she remained unresponsive for more than an hour.

Concerned that something might be seriously wrong, the shop and customers alerted police and called for an ambulance.

Vital signs normal, but unresponsive until policewoman wakes her

Paramedics arrived and measured Ms Zhang’s blood pressure, temperature, and pulse.

All readings were normal, but she did not react.

It was only when a policewoman approached, shook her shoulder several times, and softly called to her that she slowly sat up.

The scene was recorded by another diner and uploaded online, where it quickly went viral.

Many netizens sympathised with the woman’s exhaustion, saying it reminded them of collapsing after overwork or long night shifts.

Attention shifts to officer’s good looks

As discussion spread, much of the focus shifted from the sleeping customer to the policewoman herself.

Identified as a 25-year-old officer surnamed Lu, she has previously appeared in New Taipei City Police Department posters promoting civil defence drills, where her appearance had already drawn public notice.

Online, comments poured in such as: “The policewoman is so pretty”, “Waking up to see her would be worth it”, and “Where can I be woken up by a beautiful officer?”.

Some users even joked that the crime rate in Xizhi might rise.

According to local media, Ms Lu joined the force through the special civil service examination.

She has also taken part in outreach activities at her station, and her bright appearance and friendly attitude have been recognised by both colleagues and residents.

