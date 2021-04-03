Taiwan Train Crash Happened On 2 Apr During Qing Ming Festival Weekend

What was supposed to be a trip home during the Qing Ming Festival turned out to be a disaster for some in Taiwan.

On Friday (2 Apr), a train carrying 492 passengers and 4 crew members derailed after reportedly hitting a truck.

Source

50 people on board lost their lives in what has been described as Taiwan’s worst rail disaster in decades.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has since confirmed that there are no Singaporean casualties.

Taiwan train crash allegedly caused by construction truck

On Friday (2 Apr) morning, Taroko Express – an 8-carriage train – was travelling from Taipei to Taitung with nearly 500 on board when the accident occurred, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

A construction truck which had rolled down a slope was said to be the likely cause of the accident.

Source

Here’s a simulation of what could have happened.

According to the simulation, the collision may have derailed the first 2 carriages, causing parts of the train to slam against the tunnel walls.

Source

The rear carriages that had not entered the tunnel experienced less damage.

Source

The accident claimed at least 50 lives and left 140 injured. Among the deceased were 2 train drivers and a 6-year-old girl, The New York Times noted.

Prosecutors are currently seeking a warrant for the construction site manager whom they suspect failed to engage the truck’s brakes properly.

Some passengers evacuated via train’s roof

Rescue operations are still underway at the time of writing, with the worst-damaged carriages still trapped inside the tunnel.

Source

Several passengers were seen being evacuated via the train’s roof some time earlier.

Source

No Singaporean casualties thus far

In the wake of the incident, MFA issued a statement confirming that there are no Singaporean casualties thus far.

The Singapore Trade Office in Taipei has reached out to Singaporeans who have registered electronically and will continue to keep an eye on the situation.

MFA also took the chance to offer their condolences to the affected families, and wish those injured a swift recovery.

Condolences to families who lost their kin

It’s extremely saddening to hear about the accident, no less during a time when many Taiwanese are heading home to pay respects to their ancestors.

Let’s hope the authorities get to the bottom of this accident quickly so the victims’ families can find some closure.

MS News sends our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, and wish those who’ve been hurt a smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Facebook.