Travellers From Taiwan Need Not Serve SHN If They Test Negative For Covid-19

Singapore has regularly revised its border restrictions according to ongoing developments around the world.

In the latest update, travellers from Taiwan can forego their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) if they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival.

These new measures will come into effect from 7 Aug at 11.59 pm.

New measures will take effect from 7 Aug

According to a news release by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) has been closely monitoring the global Covid-19 situation.

As the situation in Taiwan has seemingly improved, the MTF has decided to adjust border restrictions with them.

From 7 Aug, those with travel history to Taiwan within 21 days before departure to Singapore will have to take a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival.

If their results turn out negative, they will not need to serve a 14-day SHN. They’ll then be able to go about their activities here.

The same measures will apply to short-term visitors if they have a travel history to Taiwan. They can apply for an Air Travel Pass with immediate effect for entry into Singapore on or after 12 Aug.

However, travellers serving their SHN as of 7 Aug at 11.59 pm will still need to complete the entire duration and an exit swab.

Much like previous events, the authorities can modify the measures should the situation call for it. So do check the SafeTravel website for the latest updates.

Hope for freer travels once global situation improves

While our hopes for leisure international travel may not be fulfilled so soon, we’re glad to see the authorities making small changes wherever they can.

With vaccination rates increasing in many countries, we hope that SHN and incubation periods will be a thing of the past soon.

For now, let’s work on improving our local Covid-19 situation significantly before we start looking outwards.

