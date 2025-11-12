Taiwanese adult actress claims M’sian rapper Namewee gave her drug-laced drink amid probe into influencer’s death

Taiwanese AV actress claims she drank ‘happy water’ during Malaysia trip with Namewee as influencer death probe deepens

Malaysian rapper Namewee has come under heightened scrutiny after Taiwanese adult video (AV) actress Wawa alleged that he invited her on a “mysterious trip” to Malaysia, during which he gave her a party drink known as “happy water”.

The revelation emerged as Malaysian police continue to investigate the sudden death of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yu-hsin.

Namewee remains in custody under a second three-day remand extension as authorities pursue a murder investigation.

AV actress says Namewee covered all expenses for ‘mystery trip’

Wawa, who works in Taiwan’s AV industry, told China Times she first met Namewee in 2019 while filming the music video for his song ‘Handbag or Abalone’.

They reportedly stayed in contact afterward and became closer.

In March this year, Namewee invited her to Malaysia for what he described as a “mystery trip”, covering all costs, including air tickets, accommodation, and transport.

Upon arriving in the country, Wawa said Namewee personally picked her up from the airport.

She then stayed in his hotel room, where they “did things that friends with benefits would do”, hinting at a casual sexual relationship.

Allegedly gave her drink known as ‘happy water’

During the trip, Wawa claimed that Namewee handed her a drink called “happy water”, a term commonly used to refer to a liquid party mix that can contain methamphetamine, MDMA, or ketamine.

“It’s colourless and odourless, but the side effects are terrifying,” she said. “You start to dissociate, see your life flash before your eyes, can’t sleep for days, and lose your appetite. It’s really scary. No one should ever try it.”

She also clarified that the drink was not the same as ecstasy, contrary to online speculation.

Says Namewee claimed to be single, long-time girlfriend was for ‘public image’

Wawa further alleged that Namewee told her he had already broken up with his long-time girlfriend, who was known publicly.

He described the relationship as a “public relations firewall” to deflect media and public scrutiny.

“We’ve known each other for a while,” she said. “He told me he was single, and I was single, too, so I was okay with casual sex.”

Malaysian police have yet to confirm the veracity of Wawa’s statements as investigations continue.

Police confirm ‘special relationship’ between Namewee & late influencer

Earlier this week, Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus confirmed that Namewee and the late Hsieh shared a relationship that was “beyond friendship”.

He added that the pair had travelled overseas together and stayed in the same hotel before the incident occurred.

Police are currently awaiting toxicology and autopsy results, noting that any potential charges against Namewee will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Namewee’s girlfriend of 15 years, Sarah, was seen accompanying him on the morning of 5 Nov as he entered the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur to turn himself in.

