Taiwanese man found with Kpod has work permit revoked, gets repatriated

26-year-old Taiwanese work permit holder found with Kpod

The work permit of a Taiwanese man was revoked after he was found with an e-vaporiser pod containing etomidate, also known as a Kpod.

He was subsequently repatriated from Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint press release on Thursday (18 Dec).

Taiwanese was found with Kpod on 21 Oct, MOM revokes work permit

The 26-year-old man was found in possession of a Kpod on 21 Oct, MOH and HSA said.

His work permit was revoked by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), and he has already been repatriated.

The authorities reminded foreigners living in Singapore to abide by the local laws and regulations.

Failing which, their work passes may be revoked and they may be barred from working in Singapore.

Myanmar girl had Long-Term Visit Pass revoked

Since the penalties for vaping were stiffened on 1 Sept, foreigners found possessing Kpods or who test positive for etomidate may have their pass or immigration facility revoked. They may also be deported and banned from re-entry.

For example, a 15-year-old girl from Myanmar had her Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP) revoked last month after she was found with a Kpod.

This was the first case of a foreigner’s long-term immigration facility being revoked due to Kpod possession.

She was issued a Special Pass to remain in Singapore to assist with ongoing police investigations for other criminal offences, but will be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore, once her police case has been concluded.

2,710 caught & fined for vaping-related offences

In the three months from 1 Sept to 30 Nov, a total of 2,710 people have been caught and fined for vaping-related offences, MOH and HSA said.

These comprised 2,453 who were “general e-vaporiser offenders” and 257 who were confirmed to be in possession of Kpods.

Among the Kpod abusers, six of them are foreigners who have been repatriated or are pending repatriation.

162 are on rehabilitation programmes at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and Social Service Agencies (SSAs), while 18 are in jail for unrelated offences. One received a conditional warning.

Investigations into the remaining 70 individuals are ongoing.

4 Kpod abusers have defaulted on rebab

Of the 162 Kpod abusers on rehab, the vast majority — 158 — have been compliant, MOH and HSA said.

Three of the four defaulters have been charged in court under the Poisons Act as they failed to attend their first rehab appointments. They may be jailed for up to two years.

One remaining defaulter is under investigation.

On 27 Nov, a 16-year-old Singaporean boy became the first etomidate abuser to be admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) since etomidate and its analogues were classified as Class C controlled drugs under the MDA on 1 Sept.

At the DRC, a facility under the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) and part of the Changi Prison Complex, he will undergo rehabilitation programmes to address his risk of re-offending.

Featured image adapted from @hsa.singapore on Instagram and Matic Grmek on Canva. Photos for illustration purposes only.